LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large wooden barn on Waterbury Hill Road in Lagrangeville was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Union Vale Fire Department, it started at about 12:10 a.m.

The structure was full of hay and construction equipment, according to Assistant Chief Peter Vigilio. It is unclear if any of the equipment could be saved.

The fire was brought under control at 1:35 a.m. Firefighters cleared the scene four hours later.

No animals or firefighters were injured, according to the news release. The fire is still under investigation at this time.

Assisting the Union Vale Fire Department were fire crews from Beekman, LaGrange, Millbrook, East Fishkill, Dover, Pawling, and Pleasant Valley, along with Dutchess County fire investigators, the New York State Police, DEC, and Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.