POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bardavon Theater announced they will be hosting a free screening of the horror movie “Nosferatu”, accompanied by a live score performed on Wurlitzer organ. The event is scheduled for October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The classic vampire film was released in 1922, six years before the Bardavon’s iconic organ was installed in 1928. The Mighty Wurlitzer will be played for the screening by world renowned organist Juan Cardona Jr.

The Bardavon Theater is located at 35 Market Street in Poughkeepsie. The screening is open to the public, with no registration required.