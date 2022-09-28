ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bard College has received an endowment gift from the Gochman Family Foundation, looking to advance its work extending diversity and equity in American Studies with a center for Indigenous Studies. These initiatives, developed in partnership with Forge Project, will be supported by a $50 million endowment created by this visionary $25 million gift from the Gochman Family Foundation, with an additional $25 million matching commitment from George Soros and the Open Society Foundations as part of Bard College’s endowment drive.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Gochman Family Foundation for this generous endowment gift to support Native American and Indigenous studies in undergraduate and graduate academic programs,” said Bard College President Leon Botstein. “This is a fantastic contribution to the study of America, vital to a liberal arts education offering a broader understanding of the country.”

The College’s American Studies Program will be renamed American and Indigenous Studies to more fully reflect the continental history and to place Native American and Indigenous Studies at the heart of curricular development.

Launched in 2021, Forge Project is a Native-led initiative centered on decolonial education, Indigenous art, and supporting leaders in culture, food security, and land justice. It serves the social and cultural landscape of shared communities through a funded fellowship program, public education and events, a lending art collection focused on living Indigenous artists, and a teaching farm developed in partnership with Sky High Farm.