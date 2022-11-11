ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting next year, Bard College will be implementing a new scholarship program to support 60 Ukrainian students who are displaced, under threat, or unable to continue their education due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Select applicants will be considered in the spring semester but the program will not officially begin until the fall 2023 semester.

Terms of each scholarship will vary, but recipients will be covered for a minimum of full tuition for one year, with a possibility to renew. Housing and living stipends will also be available on a case-by-case basis, based on an individual’s financial needs.

Students participating in the Central European University/Open Society University Network Invisible University for Ukraine are welcome to apply for the Bard Emergency Ukrainian Student Refuge Program. The primary langue of instruction is English, and all students must be sufficiently proficient to study in English, and a language assessment score will be required.