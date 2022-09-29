ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bard College Clemente Course in the Humanities department is accepting applications for its 2022 fall program. The program offers a college-level introduction to the humanities—philosophy, literature, U.S. history, art history, and critical thinking and writing. Students attend at no cost.

This national, transition-to-college program provides an introduction to the humanities to anyone coming from a low-income household, motivated and enthusiastic, and who foresees financial or personal difficulty when applying to college or jobs. You or anyone interested in humanities can qualify. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and can contact Marina van Zuylen at vanzuyle@bard.edu, or can download applications on the Bard College Clemente course on the humanities website.

All applications must be summited by October 1, and the first class will be on October 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who successfully complete the course will receive three college credits from Bard College, which can be transferable to any higher educational institution.