DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police responded to Oniontown Road for a domestic dispute. Investigations determined that Joseph T. Hoffman, 28, of Dover, had physically assaulted two victims while armed with a knife.

Hoffman was arrested on charges of assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt, menacing, criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, and unlawful imprisonment. An order of protection was also placed against Hoffman. He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail pending a future court date on December 12.