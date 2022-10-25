POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has arrested a 34-year-old man on felony drug possession charges after he allegedly tried to sell fentanyl in the county. The arrest of Shawn Phillips on Friday, October 21, was the result of a months-long investigation into fentanyl sales in the Dutchess County area.

The investigation led to a search warrant being carried out at a home in the Town of Red Hook, where police say a quantity of cash and fentanyl was seized. Phillips was arraigned and remanded to county lockup without bail.

Task Force Coordinator Det. Sgt. Adam Harris said Phillips is believed to be responsible for the distribution of a significant amount of fentanyl found in fake oxycodone tablets in the area, and his arrest is thought to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl being transported into Dutchess County.

In 2021, the Drug Task Force recorded more than 100 fatal overdose deaths in the county with fentanyl being involved in an overwhelming amount of the cases. Det. Sgt. Harris said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. According to the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

If anyone has information about this case or any other individuals selling drugs in the county, they are urged to contact the task force confidential tip line at (845) 463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted in this case by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and K-9 Unit.