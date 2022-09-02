BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation into narcotics sales in Beacon by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force culminated with a search warrant and an arrest on Wednesday. Police said they searched the home where Stefon Graham, 32, of Springfield, Massachusetts, had allegedly been storing his drugs.

Graham was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, a felony. He was arraigned in the City of Beacon Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages you to contact their Drug Tip Line, by email at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or by phone at (845) 463-6040, to report any drug dealers in your community.