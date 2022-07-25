In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million has been sold in Dutchess County. The New York Lottery said the second-prize ticket for the July 22 Mega Millions was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 982 Main Street in Fishkill.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn between one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $790 million, which is the fourth largest prize in United States history. The next drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can get help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369). They can also text HOPENY (467369).