POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is investigating a one-car collision involving two pedestrians and a Royal Carting Truck that took place on April 11. Police say the crash occurred on Stanley Street at the intersection with Mary Avenue.

A three-year-old boy died at the scene. A 72-year-old woman, the child’s grandmother, was transported from the scene to the Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, which she succumbed to later in the day. To protect the family’s privacy, names have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking any witnesses to contact their traffic enforcement unit. They may be reached by phone at (845) 485-3680.