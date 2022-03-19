POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday night, several local residents were honored for their heroic efforts that saved a young girl. Among them were three boys, who were presented with plaques at the Roosevelt Fire Department from members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, March 6, an eleven-year-old girl fell through the ice at Greenfield Park in Hyde Park. Three young men, Connor VanTassel, Liam McAteer, and Evan Clarke, saw her fall through and jumped into the water to save her.

Donald and Wendy Burns were driving by the park and noticed four people in the water. They turned around to help and called 911. All four children were removed from the water, and the girl was unconscious and not breathing. Wendy initiated CPR and the girl regained consciousness.

Roosevelt and Fairview Fire Departments and Northern Dutchess Paramedics provided medical assistance at the scene. The young girl was taken to a local hospital and is now recovering.

Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati said, “I commend Connor, Liam, and Evan for their heroic actions by jumping into the icy water that day to save this young girl. Despite being young boys themselves, they showed extreme bravery during a very frightening situation. I also commend Donald and Wendy Burns for their heroism as well. Your actions that afternoon made a difference and saved the life of a young lady. I thank all of you and all of the first responders that assisted that day.”

Connor VanTassel is the son of Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Michael VanTassel. Sherriff Imperati offered special congratulations to Michael VanTassel and said his son is a hero that he should be extremely proud of. He, and all the other boys, said Imperati, are a fine example for all of us to help and be compassionate to others.