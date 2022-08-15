WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eight people were hospitalized Friday afternoon, after a three-car crash on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. Fire and EMS crews were called to the grim scene at about 4:26 p.m. after police said three cars had collided, and one had flipped onto its side. The flipped car, police said, had one person trapped in it.

Photos: Hughsonville Fire Department

The Hughsonville Fire Department used their jaws of life to rescue the person trapped inside the flipped car, and a total of five ambulances were called to take eight people to local hospitals. Route 9 north between Old Hopewell Road and Myers Corners Road was closed for several hours as the New York State Police investigated the crash.

No injuries were reported to first responders. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.