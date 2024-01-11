HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA) stepped in with other organizations and the Dutchess County Animal Control Officer to rescue almost two dozen Great Dane dogs. The dogs were found on Thursday at a hoarding situation in Dutchess County.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Department, 12 of the Great Danes have been successfully relocated. Six of them arrived at the DCSPCA’s shelter in Hyde Park and some of the dogs were reported by the DCSPCA to be extremely thin and weak. Once settled, the DCSPCA’s veterinary team will do a medical assessment.