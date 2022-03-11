LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police continue their investigation into a fatal crash on Tuesday, involving an Arlington School District bus and State Police patrol vehicle. Police said the bus driver Robin P. Alvarez, 59, of East Fishkill, died as a result of the accident.

According to an initial investigation, Trooper Christopher Batista was traveling eastbound on Route 55 during a non-emergency. Police said the school bus was northbound on South Cross Road – failed to stop at the stop sign – attempting to enter State Route 55.

Police said as a result the patrol vehicle and school bus collided, ultimately causing the bus to then strike a utility pole. Police determined that Alverez was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Check back with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.