Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office warning area residents of increase in potential scams

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is warning County residents and those in surrounding areas about scams that are seemingly once again on the rise.

Scams are often ways criminals attempt to get money from people by contacting them and making up elaborate stories. Emotional appeal is often used in scams to garner sympathy by telling people their relatives and loved ones have been seriously injured, hurt, or are in jail and need money often posing as law enforcement officials or another relative to try and make the claim seem legitimate.

The Sheriff’s Office says the latest two scams involve perpetrators acting as employees from Amazon and PayPal, who talk to the victims about a purchase they’ve made or order they’ve placed which could or could not be real. They then ask the victim to transfer money, purchase merchandise, provide bank information, or enter a code and they are then able to steal money from the victim’s account using that information and suspicious web applications.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering the following tips for people to avoid these types of scams:

If someone asks you to purchase merchandise, transfer money, provide bank information, or enter a code given to you by them use caution as it is likely a scam.

Do not meet up with someone that you don’t know; if you’re asked to do this it is surely a scam, and it is very dangerous as well.

If you’re contacted by someone you don’t know asking for money, for any reason, that’s a signal that it’s most likely a scam.

If someone calls you and tells you that a relative has been hurt or is in jail, confirm it first before sending any money. Call other relatives or a legitimate law enforcement agency for confirmation before any money is sent. If they’re posing as a relative, try and contact that relative for confirmation.

Sending money overseas is especially risky; use extreme caution.

Ask the person for their call back number and ask to speak to their supervisor to confirm the info; if it’s a scam they will most likely hang up at this point and the number they give you will be bogus.

If the person is telling you that a loved one is in the hospital or jail, find out which one and contact the institution yourself to confirm.

If a loved one has recently passed away be wary; in some cases perpetrators have even preyed on victims by searching through the obituaries and calling surviving loved ones. If you get calls from people you don’t know soon after someone passes away, be careful and confirm it before you send any money.

In some cases someone will call and tell the victim that they’ve won money, but to “process the claim” they need to first send money. Beware this is most definitely a scam and don’t send any money – you should never have to pay money to claim a prize. If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

If there’s any doubt about a phone call you’ve received contact the Sheriff’s Office before sending any money.

Scams tend to increase during the holiday season, be especially alert for them during those times.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is very important not send any money to anyone that you don’t know until you’ve confirmed the situation through an independent source and feel comfortable with it. If it is a scam, once the money is sent it’s very difficult, and most times impossible, to get it back.

If anyone thinks they may have been the victim of a scam they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (845)-486-3800 or via the tip line at 845-605-CLUE or dcsotips@gmail.com.