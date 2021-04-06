Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reminding public of statewide burn ban in effect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone
who lives and works in Dutchess County that the annual statewide burn ban is in effect
through May 14.

Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a dry weather alert resulting from increased sun, humidity levels between 15-30% and northwest winds occasionally gusting up to 20 mph. All of these conditions lead to an increased risk of fire spread more specifically from late morning through the early afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office Fire & Arson Investigation Unit is asking people to obey the law and to adhere to the statewide ban that prohibits residential brush burning. This reduces the risk of fires and helps to improve community safety.

The Sheriff’s Department says on Monday multiple Dutchess County fire departments dealt with brush fires. These fires can put others in danger including the first responders tasked to tackle them.

The Sheriff’s Office Fire & Arson Investigation Unit will reportedly continue to work with the
Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response and local fire departments to provide assistance as needed.

For more information about the burn ban visit the NYSDEC website.

To report a fire or other emergency, call 911 immediately. For general police assistance,
call the Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire