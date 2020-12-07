Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office investigating two fatal car crashes over the weekend

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two fatal car crashes that happened over the weekend.

The first crash reportedly happened on Saturday around 6 p.m. Police say Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Route 82 near Clove Branch Road in East Fishkill for a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash. An investigation found that Jenna Wilkins, 24, of Hopewell Junction, was walking north on an unlit portion of Route 82, when she was hit by a 2007 Hyundai SUV.

Police say Wilkins suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time police say no charges have been filed and the main contributing factor in the crash appears to be the actions of Wilkins. The investigation is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit, and addition information may be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Twaddell at 845-486-3828. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 845-486-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will reportedly be kept confidential.

The second crash reportedly happened on Sunday around 13:30 p.m. Police say Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Route 22 near Smithfield Road in the Town of North Eat for a report of a serious crash. An investigation found that James Shaughnessy, 52, of Millerton, was driving a 2000 Chevy S-10 pickup truck south on Route 22 when police say he lost control of the truck. The truck then went off the road onto the shoulder and hit a tree.

Police say Saughnessy was the only one in the truck, but suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time police say the primary contributing factor in the crash appears to be distracted driving, and the investigation remains ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Wilber at 845-486-3826. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-486-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.