Dutchess County Fair begins

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Dutchess County Fair is bringing food, fun, and rides to Rhinebeck this week.

The fair begins Tuesday, August 20 and runs through Sunday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the fairgrounds on Route 9 in Rhinebeck. General admission is $15 for adults. Kids 11 and under are free.

The fair features 12 barns housing dairy cows, sheep, goats, and other farm animals. And be sure to check out the working sugar house and cider mill and visit the Century Museum Village.

For more information, visit the fair’s official website here.