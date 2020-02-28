Dutchess Co. Sheriff’s warning residents about two new scams

DUTCHESS COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is warning local and area residents about scams that are once again on the rise.

The Sheriff’s Office says the latest two scams they have received information about involve someone impersonating Sheriff Anderson as well as someone from Medicaid.

Police say the victims receive a call from someone who identifies themselves as Sheriff Anderson, who tells them they have been the victim on identity fraud. The second scam relates to someone claiming they are from Medicaid, calling victims and proceeding to tell them about fake offers and services that Medicaid can provide them.

Police say in the Medicaid scam, the phone number (661)-468-9066 has been used by the scammers.

The Sheriff’s Office says these two scams appear to be separate and unrelated, and at this time have received no reports of anyone actually sending money to the scammers.

