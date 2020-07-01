Dunn Landfill Provides Community Update

RENSSELAER (NEWS10) – In a community news letter the Dunn C&D Landfill provided updates to the latest on the S.A. facility.

The landfill recently completed the installation of a $350,000 gas collection system. The goal of the system is to reduce the orders coming from the landfill. The new system has the ability to be adjusted to better handle andy changes to the site.

Another project to reduce the landfill’s effect on the surrounding environment has also been completed. Over twenty acres of seeding and erosion matting has been installed. This matting reduces the potential for dust creation during storms.

Additionally NYDEC air sampling devices placed around the facility to monitor the air quality are reporting clean air.

In the next stage of planning for the landfill will be a $1.5 million dollar project to reduce the amount of the landfill visible from the nearby school athletic fields.