Dunn Landfill matching $75K in donations for Rensselaer High School sports

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunn Landfill committed on Wednesday to match up to $75,000 in donations to help Rensselaer High School reinstate its athletic program.

Jeff Burrier, Division Landfill Manager said, “Hopefully our matching contribution will spur additional local businesses to partner and help Rensselaer athletics.”

Students are leading fundraising efforts since Rensselaer City School District was forced to cut the sports budget by over $200,000. “We are proud of our students taking it upon themselves to volunteer and solicit donations to raise money during these difficult times,” Rensselaer School District Superintendent Joseph Kardash said. “The matching structure of this generous donation not only supports the students that participate in our athletic program, but also further promotes the ongoing student advocacy efforts in our district around these issues.”

“High school sports enrich the lives of the athletes and their families, but also play a big role in building community pride and make a school district more valuable for young families,” Burrier said. “Even if students don’t participate, supporting the various teams helps them succeed, and creates life-long memories cheering the team on.”

