Dunkin’s pumpkin fall menu on the way

(CNN) — Dunkin’ is thinking pumpkin.
The Massachusetts based company is making its pumpkin flavored coffee, espresso, and bakery treats available next week.
This is the earliest Dunkin’ brought its fall-flavored products to consumers. The fall items will be available for a limited time.
No word yet if Dunkin’ plans to bring its Christmas treats earlier than usual this year.
