Dunkin’s pumpkin fall menu on the way

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Dunkin’ is thinking pumpkin.

The Massachusetts based company is making its pumpkin flavored coffee, espresso, and bakery treats available next week.

This is the earliest Dunkin’ brought its fall-flavored products to consumers. The fall items will be available for a limited time.

No word yet if Dunkin’ plans to bring its Christmas treats earlier than usual this year.

