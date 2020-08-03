Dunkin’s free coffee Mondays begin Aug. 3

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Dunkin’ announced they bringing back a fan favorite, Free Donut Fridays, but they’re also starting Free Coffee Mondays.

Starting Aug. 3, if you’re a Dunkin Perks member, you can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, for free. You just have to buy any food item to get the deal.

If you’re not a member, you can sign up with the app.

And for Free Donut Fridays, members get a free classic donut with any drink purchase.

The deals only run through the week of Aug. 17.

