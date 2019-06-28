Dunkin’s donates thousands to Albany Med children’s hospital

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Travelling the weekend before July 4th? Be sure to stop by the Exit 9 rest stop on the Adirondack Northway (I-87) for a “safety break”, including some free coffee, water and snacks.

Albany County Assistance, a non-profit public service communications team, has sponsored the “wake breaks” for more than 28 years, and will continue the tradition this July. Stop by the Exit 9 rest stop from 9:30 a.m. on June 29 through 5:00 p.m. on July 2nd for a selection of free refreshments, including coffee, soda, bottled water, cookies and other snacks.