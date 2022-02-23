ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dunkin’ welcomed an all-new seasonal menu on Wednesday tailored to spring, which included new drinks and food items. The new offerings featured a salted caramel cream cold brew, a salted caramel signature latte, a new shamrock macchiato, two new toasts and a new chocolate croissant.





Photos courtesy Dunkin’ brands.

New toast items included one with roasted tomato and hummus and another that replaces that hummus with avocado. “Spring is a season that brings adventure, optimism, and light-hearted fun, and we wanted to capture that essence for our guests in the all-new lineup,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “Dunkin’ fans can spring into action with bold and flavorful menu items, including our new Salted Caramel sips that beautifully combine the best of both worlds for an irresistible mix of salty and sweet.”

For those who haven’t heard of a “shamrock macchiato”, Dunkin’ said Wednesday the new drink will layer espresso atop Irish Creme flavors, with sweet cream and vanilla notes that are meant to resemble Irish whiskey. The drink is both seasonal and festive, as it comes in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

