Dunkin Run for Albany JCC this Sunday, September 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Jewish Community Center’s (JCC) will be holding a fundraiser sponsored by Dunkin Donuts this Sunday, September 12, to help raise funds for their programs.

The event will take place in front of the JCC on Whitehall Road in Albany.

Start times:

8:20 am: 10K, 10K Masters and 15KEvents

10K, 10K Masters and 15KEvents 8:30 am : 5K and Walkers

: 5K and Walkers 10:00 am: 1/2 mile (all ages) and 1 mile option (ages 7 and up) Munchkin Runs

The 10K participants who are aged 40 and over on race day will be automatically eligible for the 10K Masters.

There will also be prize money for racers who place in each event. 5K, 10K and 15K awards will be given to the first three male/female in each age division; 12 & under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80+

Prizes:

Men’s/Women’s 1st Place: $200

Men’s/Women’s 2nd Place: $100

Men’s/Women’s 3rd Place: $50

If you would like to participate in this event you must register. The JCC will hold same day registration starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 12.

For more information go to the Albany JCC website.