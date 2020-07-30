Dunkin’, Post team up to debut cereal

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Dunkin’ partnered with post to create Dunkin’ cereal.

Together they brewed two flavors, caramel macchiato and mocha latte. One has crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows. The other has hints of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows.

Each cereal contains caffeine, but only about one-tenth of a cup of coffee.

Dunkin’ says the new product will be rolled out nationwide in August.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga