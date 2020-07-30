Dunkin’, Post team up to debut cereal

(CNN Newsource) — Dunkin’ partnered with post to create Dunkin’ cereal.

Together they brewed two flavors, caramel macchiato and mocha latte. One has crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows. The other has hints of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows.

Each cereal contains caffeine, but only about one-tenth of a cup of coffee.

Dunkin’ says the new product will be rolled out nationwide in August.

Grab a spoon 🥄 this is not a drill! 🚨 Inspired by your favorite Dunkin’ flavors, Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte, are now in Dunkin’ Cereal. 🥣 Which crunchy, coffee delight will you go for? ☕️ Coming to a grocery store near you in late August 2020. pic.twitter.com/N0XL9OqSYV — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) July 28, 2020

LATEST STORIES