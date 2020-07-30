Dunkin’, Post team up to debut cereal

(CNN Newsource) — Dunkin’ partnered with post to create Dunkin’ cereal.
Together they brewed two flavors, caramel macchiato and mocha latte. One has crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows. The other has hints of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows.
Each cereal contains caffeine, but only about one-tenth of a cup of coffee.
Dunkin’ says the new product will be rolled out nationwide in August.
LATEST STORIES
- Giants left tackle Nate Solder opts out of 2020 NFL season
- US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
- Crocs that smell like fried chicken sold out fast
- Mattel unveils 2020 Presidential campaign Barbies
- One-on-one with President Trump