Dunkin’ pays it forward to local fire departments with $7,500 in gift cards

On April 28, Dunkin’ delivered $7,500 in gift cards, 420 donuts and more than 30 gallons of coffee to Capital Region firefighters in recognition of “Pay it Forward Day,” a global celebration that encourages people to perform random acts of kindness and spread goodwill throughout the community. (Dunkin’)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Dunkin’ delivered $7,500 in gift cards, 420 donuts and more than 30 gallons of coffee to Capital Region firefighters in recognition of “Pay it Forward Day” – a global celebration that encourages people to perform random acts of kindness and goodwill.

Over the course of the day, Dunkin’ surprised 30 local fire departments in Albany, Fulton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties.

“Our local first responders have been critical to the health and wellness of our communities this past year,” said Eric Stensland, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’.

“The Albany Fire Department truly appreciates Dunkin’s generosity and recognition shown to our firefighters today on ‘Pay it Forward Day,’” said Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory. “Our Department always enjoys teaming up with organizations in our community to help spread such an important and meaningful message as paying it forward. It is something the members of the Albany Fire Department strive to do each and every day with the care they provide the citizens of Albany.”

In addition to surprising fire departments in the Capital Region, Dunkin’ also paid it forward to first responders in Great Barrington, North Adams and Pittsfield. Dunkin’ delivered more than $1,000 in gift cards, 120 donuts and hot coffee to the Western Massachusetts first responders.

