Dunkin’ offers free coffee in National Coffee Day ‘takeover’

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NEXSTAR) — September 29 is National Coffee Day, but Dunkin’ says it’s renaming it National Dunkin’ Day and offering free cups of joe.

On Tuesday, Dunkin’ is giving away medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at its restaurants nationwide.

“We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people,” said Drayton Martin, the company’s vice president of brand stewardship, said in a statement.

If customers can’t make it to a Dunkin’ store, the company is offering a chance to “Celebrate National Dunkin’ Day Anywhere,” with a chance to win a care package that includes such items as packaged coffee, tumblers, and masks. To enter, participants must comment on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter accounts on Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report