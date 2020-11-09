Dunkin’ offering veterans and active duty military members a free donut to celebrate Veterans Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ is celebrating Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty military members a free donut of their choice.

Dunkin’ has partnered with the nonprofit organization, A Million Thanks, for the second year in a row. The organization sends millions of letters to thank and encourage service members. Dunkin’ is also making a $10,000 donation to A Million Thanks and is giving fans a chance to show their appreciation by crafting their own digital letters via Dunkin’s Instagram story on Monday. The digital letters will be printed and mailed to active military members within the A Million Thanks community.

In addition to the brand’s donation to A Million Thanks, Dunkin’ is gifting the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation a $25,000 grant. The Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation gives hospital and respite housing to children receiving treatment and their families to bring comfort and hope to those battling life-threatening illnesses.

Dunkin’ fans can also send veterans and active service members an e-gift card through Dunkin’s coffee break website.

“We’re pleased to once again partner with A Million Thanks to recognize veterans and offer free donuts as a small token of our thanks for all the courageous members of our armed forces, past and present,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’. “At Dunkin’, we are committed to honoring the dedicated members of our military, not just on Veterans Day but year-round. We’re proud to keep our heroes running, at home and at our restaurants on active military bases around the world.”

Dunkin’ has supported the U.S. armed forces Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas. Since 2003 the brand has reportedly sent over 240 pounds of coffee to active military members each week.

