Dunkin’ offering up some sweet treats for Valentine’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ is offering a limited-time menu in recognition of Valentine’s Day.

Some unique treats are being offered including a Pink Velvet Macchiato and a Pink Velvet Signature Latte, available either hot or iced, whichever you prefer. Their signature heart-shaped donuts are also available in addition to two fan-favorites both the Brownie Batter Donut as well as the Cupid’s Choice Donut.

In addition, Dunkin is also offering 10-count Munchkin boxes to give to someone special for only $2 as part of their “Share the Love” deal at participating locations around the Capital Region.

Hurry in to grab a sweet treat for yourself or someone special just in time for Valentines Day while supplies last.

