ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at the Albany Medical Center is receiving a $26,031 grant from Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation. The grant will enhance the Play Therapy aspect of the Child Life Program, which helps children maintain their self-esteem and sense of control throughout their hospitalization.

“Children battling illness are often unable to experience the simple joys of childhood, and our guests and franchisees teamed up to make a difference for kids in hospitals across the country,” said Capital Region Dunkin’ Franchisee Kevin Wright. “I am so proud to be part of a franchise community that recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve, and I am thrilled that together we can help the kids at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital, brightening even their toughest of days.”

The grant was made available by funds raised on Dunkin Iced Coffee Day, which raised $1.6 million nationwide. Since its inception in 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to nonprofits across the country.