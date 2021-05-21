Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day returns to benefit local organizations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dunkin’ is inviting Capital Region and Western Massachusetts residents to enjoy a cool beverage while giving back to the community during its annual Iced Coffee Day.

On May 26, $1 from every iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ stores in the Capital Region will benefit the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, and $1 from iced coffee purchases in Berkshire County will go to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital is a 125-bed facility devoted exclusively to the medical needs of infants and children. The center says it is the referral center for all seriously ill and injured children from 25 counties in upstate New York and western New England. It is staffed by 140 physicians trained in 40 subspecialties and more than 400 pediatric nurses, therapists, social workers and child life specialists.

Food insecurity in western Massachusetts has risen considerably since the pandemic began. This past year, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts distributed healthy food to more than 107,000 individuals every month – 17% more than the prior year – and distributed 27% more food than in 2019, the equivalent of 2.8 million more meals. In Berkshire County, one in eight individuals is food insecure, including one in six children.