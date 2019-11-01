Dunkin’ helps Marine Corps Reserve in 2019 ‘Toys For Tots’ campaign

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dunkin’ helping collect $25,000 in gifts to help stock the “Toys For Tots” toy reserve.

This marks the 11th year that Capital Region Dunkin’ franchisees have supported the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s signature campaign. NEWS10 was there to cover the action in 2018.

Gifts collected during the shopping spree will be given to children and families in the state during the 2019 holiday season.

“We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated and committed community partner in Dunkin’ and are grateful for the support its franchisees have provided to keep our holiday program going for more than a decade,” said Marine Gunnery Sgt. (Ret) Albert Roman, local coordinator of the Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign. “Their generosity will bring new toys to thousands of children throughout New York. Dunkin’s support exemplifies the true spirit of the holiday season.”