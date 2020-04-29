Dunkin’ Donuts shows support to the Saratoga Springs PD with donuts

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Tom Burke owns multiple Dunkin’ Donuts all along the Northway and Wednesday he delivered seven dozen doughnuts to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.
Burke says they have donated over 1,000 donuts to local hospitals, fire departments, and other first responders.
Lieutenant Bob Jillson with the Saratoga Springs Police Department says it’s been overwhelming the amount of support they have gotten from the community.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Saratoga Springs mounted patrol out in the neighborhoods
- Berkshire County Shaker museum holding video conferences with baby animals
- Police arrest three in Queensbury narcotics bust
- HVCC: parents need not put their kid’s education on hold
- Greene County coronavirus update
LATEST STORIES
- Saratoga Springs mounted patrol out in the neighborhoods
- Berkshire County Shaker museum holding video conferences with baby animals
- Police arrest three in Queensbury narcotics bust
- HVCC: parents need not put their kid’s education on hold
- Greene County coronavirus update