Dunkin’ Donuts shows support to the Saratoga Springs PD with donuts

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Tom Burke owns multiple Dunkin’ Donuts all along the Northway and Wednesday he delivered seven dozen doughnuts to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Tom Burke owner of several Dunkin’ Donuts hands a box of donuts to a Saratoga Springs police officer.

Burke says they have donated over 1,000 donuts to local hospitals, fire departments, and other first responders.

Lieutenant Bob Jillson with the Saratoga Springs Police Department says it’s been overwhelming the amount of support they have gotten from the community.

