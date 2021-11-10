Dunkin Donuts offering free donuts to all veterans and active-duty military

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Dunkin Donuts’ will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a free donut of their choice on Thursday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

The offer is only available in-store only and is limited to one donut per customer. No other purchase is necessary and ID is not required.

Dunkin’s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand’s continuous commitment to supporting the U.S. armed forces. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas. Each week, Dunkin’ sends a case of coffee to deployed troops, based on recommendations from friends, family members, or the troops themselves. Since 2003, the brand has sent over 240 pounds of coffee each week to active military members.