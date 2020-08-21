Dunkin’ donates gift cards to local little league staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Coaching staff and managers of Little League Baseball programs received a surprised gift from Dunkin on Thursday. The coffee chain handed out over 200 gift cards to youth baseball programs in Albany, Colonie, Bethlehem and Berne-Knox-Westerlo, as a thank you for keeping over 1,000 kids mentally and physically engaged this summer.

The delivery marks Dunkin’s latest initiative in an ongoing effort to support frontline employees and volunteers during the pandemic

“It’s extremely important that the children in our communities continue to experience the benefits of team sports and stay active during these unprecedented times. The dedicated coaches of the Little League Baseball programs in Albany County have been busy keeping their teams running all summer long and Dunkin’ is proud to support these everyday heroes.” Eric Stensland

Dunkin Field Marketing Manager

Since mid-March, Dunkin’ has donated thousands of baked goods, coffee and gift cards to first responders, nurses, food pantry employees and child care staff.

