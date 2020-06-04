Dunkin’ donates $35,000 to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ celebrated National Donut Day a little early with a $35,000 donation to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The company says the donation was the result of a “20 Days of Giving” charitable campaign lead by Dunkin’ franchisees at Westside Donuts Albany to support the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The initiative gave guests the chance to give back to the local food bank by making a monetary donation at 24 Dunkin’ locations around the community.

Additionally, Dunkin’ franchisees delivered donuts and coffee to front-line staff and volunteers at the Regional Food Bank who are continuously working to meet the increasing demand to feed families impacted by COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to partner with our many generous guests to celebrate National Donut Day by contributing to the tremendous efforts of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “The Food Bank is a vital community organization during these difficult times and we are proud to assist them with this recent community initiative. We are also happy to help keep them runnin’ with our signature coffee and donuts. We would like to thank our guests who contributed during this campaign and encourage all Capital Region residents to join us tomorrow as we celebrate National Donut Day.”

The Regional Food Bank has reportedly increased distribution by more than 55% in response to the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March. This includes the expansion and creation of several programs such as giving extra food to pantries, soup kitchens, and other meal programs to help meet the increased demands. The Regional Food Bank has also expanded programs to feed more seniors and children facing food scarcities in the community.

“Dunkin’ has been a great supporter of the Food Bank’s hunger-relief efforts,” said Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Associate Director Tracey Martin. “We are so grateful for this special treat for our staff and volunteers in celebration of National Donut Day, and for the generosity of the many Dunkin’ patrons who supported this recent charitable campaign.”