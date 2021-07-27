Dunkin’ donates $32K to Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med

IcedCoffeeDonation: Dunkin’ representatives present a $32,625 donation to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med during an event at the hospital in Albany, NY on Tuesday, July 27. From left to right: Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland; Chief of Service of the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med Dr. Barbara Ostrov; Dunkin’ Franchisee Lucy Prudencio; Dunkin’ Franchisee Ivo Garcia; Dunkin’ Franchisee Miro Prudencio; and Children’s Miracle Network Champion Whitney Belvedere.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ Tuesday announced that a donation of $32,625 was made to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med as a result of its recent Iced Coffee Day campaign.

Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day fundraising campaign, which took place on May 26, is a one-day charitable event, where participating Dunkin’ franchisees in the Capital Region donate one dollar for every Iced Coffee sold to the children’s hospital.

“We are excited to announce the results of our Iced Coffee Day campaign and contribute to the tremendous efforts of the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med. Dunkin’ is thrilled to continue to support this organization, which is so vital to the community,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “I would like to thank all of our guests who joined us on Iced Coffee Day to help raise these important funds for the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med.”

Dunkin’ says their Iced Coffee Day has generated more than $307,000 in total for the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med funding critical treatments, health care services, and pediatric medical equipment.

DemonstrationDoll: Child Life Specialists Haley Hutchings (left) and Nicole Sanders (right) show how a demonstration doll is used to explain procedures to pediatric patients during an event at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med on Tuesday, July 27. Capital Region Dunkin’ franchisees presented a $32,625 donation to the children’s hospital which was raised during Dunkin’s annual Iced Coffee Day campaign.

“Our team of medical specialists depends on the generosity of community partners so they can continue delivering the highest quality care to the children of our region,” said Barbara Ostrov, M.D., chief of service of the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med. “We thank Dunkin’ for its years of dedicated support to our patients and their families.”

