Dunkin’ donates 300 pounds of coffee to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York ahead of National Coffee Day

Capital Region Dunkin’ franchisees and representatives recognize National Coffee Day with a donation of 300 pounds of coffee and more than $1,000 in gift cards to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham, NY on Monday, September 27.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ Monday celebrated National Coffee Day (Sept. 29) ahead of schedule by donating 300 pounds of coffee and delivering more than $1,000 in gift cards to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

This comes just days before National Coffee Day which will be celebrated in the Capital Region by sharing a delicious deal with customers where DD Perks® members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

“We are excited to celebrate National Coffee Day by contributing to the tremendous efforts of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and supporting their dedicated staff and volunteers,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “The Food Bank is a vital community organization and we are proud to assist them by donating gift cards and Dunkin’s signature coffee.”

The coffee donation from Dunkin’ will reportedly be used to help continue supporting local member agencies and the hungry people they serve. Additionally, Dunkin’ delivered $1,250 in gift cards to help support the staff and volunteers who help to keep the Food Bank running.

“Dunkin’ is a valued partner in the fight against hunger through donations of product, funds, and volunteer support,” said Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Chief Operating Officer Nick Pisani. “A warm cup of coffee is a morning staple, and we are proud to provide this donation to our member food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.”

The Regional Food Bank reportedly helps to feed over 350,000 people per month.