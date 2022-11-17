ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local and regional Dunkin’ franchisees have come together to donate $25,000 to the Martine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Both Dunkin’ and Marine Corps Reserve volunteers used the funds for a shopping spree at Walmart in Glenville for gifts that will be distributed to thousands of children and families across New York.

“We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated and committed community partner in Dunkin’ and are grateful for the support its franchisees have provided to help keep our holiday program going for nearly 15 years,” said Marine Gunnery Sgt. (Ret) Albert Roman, local coordinator of the Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign. “Their generosity will bring new toys to thousands of children throughout New York and Dunkin’s support exemplifies the true spirit of the holiday season.”

“Dunkin’ is thrilled to bring the spirit of the holidays to children in need by supporting the efforts of the Marines who spearhead the Toys for Tots campaign,” said Capital Region Dunkin’ franchisee Natasha Teixeira. “We are honored to continue our support and to be a part of this extraordinary effort that has such a vital impact on families in our community. We encourage all of our valued guests to donate a new, unwrapped toy. Collection boxes are available at their neighborhood Dunkin’ restaurants across the Capital Region.”

Capital Region Dunkin’ franchisees have supported the Toys for Tots campaign for 14 consecutive years and have raised a total of $400,000. The Toys for Tots collection drive is ongoing at approximately 400 area locations, including more than 100 local Dunkin’ restaurants.