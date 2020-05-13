Dunkin’ ditches foam, to serve all drinks in paper cups

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ Donuts is making the move to paper coffee cups to protect the environment.

The styrofoam version will still be available at a few locations until supplies run out. Dunkin’s new double walled paper cups are sustainable and recyclable.

The company said the new design retains the insulation properties of the styrofoam cups. Company leaders said they are on track to fully transition to recyclable hot coffee cup lids by the end of the summer.

They are working on a design to make their Keurig K-cups recyclable by the end of 2021.

Dunkin’ also has a plan to make its restaurants more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

