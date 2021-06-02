Dunkin’ announces $40K in grants to support Capital Region hunger relief groups

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will celebrate National Donut Day by announcing nearly $40,000 in grants to help five hunger relief organizations in the Capital Region. The groups work to provide nutritious meals to children.

The funding is part of the $1 million in emergency hunger relief grants made available to non-profits in March, bringing the total amount of Foundation grants awarded to battle hunger during the pandemic to $3.25 million.

The grant announcement comes two days before National Donut Day, June 4, which Dunkin’ will celebrate in the Capital Region with a free donut offer for its loyal guests. On Friday, Dunkin’ will offer guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating restaurants, while supplies last.