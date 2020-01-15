DUI suspect resists aid with fists after Vermont crash

HARTFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Ryan Philbrick of Vershire on Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. after authorities allege he assaulted passing drivers who pulled over to help when he crashed his car.

Emergency services responded to an accident on Interstate 90 in Hartford, where police investigators allege Philbrick crashed during an altercation or assault inside the car. When good Samaritan motorists stopped to help, Philbrick attacked them, too.

Philbrick faces a slew of charges: DUI, negligent operation, aggravated domestic assault, simple assault, and unlawful mischief. Law enforcement took Philbrick into custody, processed him at Hartford police department, and held him without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.