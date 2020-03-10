Duffy’s: Too few volunteers for St. Patrick’s Day parade this year

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every March, Duffy’s Tavern in the village lives up to the shamrocks in its signage and prays for good weather. The “Sham ‘Rock’ the Block” event is a yearly occasion to enjoy live music and family activities, and – most years – see a parade cut down Canada Street.

But this year, the parade is the missing link.

“There was no marching band available and we need more volunteers,” said owner Linda Duffy on Tuesday.

Duffy said volunteer numbers have dropped over the years, to the point where this year there would not be enough hands on deck. The same is true for floats.

“Lake George Fire Department is great,” Duffy said. Others haven’t been as reliable. Groups like Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York used to get involved, but have stopped.

“The problem is involvement,” Duffy said, “putting a float in.”

As for the marching bands, there are three the tavern usually invites to serenade the village. This year, two of those were busy, and the third never responded to contact attempts.

The event is run by Duffy’s every year, but Duffy said that branding it as a Lake George entity was important to her.

“We’ve never advertised it as a Duffy’s parade, it’s always been a Lake George parade.”

“We don’t get any bed tax money to help with the marching band,” she explained. “We’ve paid for it ourselves the last two years.”

Bed tax, officially Hotel Room Occupancy Tax, refers to taxes paid by occupants staying in hotels for certain amounts of time, which then goes back to the community.

Duffy said that volunteer numbers and attendance numbers aren’t always linked. For visitors to the celebration, weather is the biggest factor.

“We haven’t had a good weekend in five years,” she said with a laugh. Clouds and rain have been a consistent scene-setting for those most recent years.

Parade or no, the event is still on for this Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15. Call Duffy’s Tavern at (518) 668-5323 for more information on the event, or on how to volunteer.