COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While National Donut Day was on June 2nd, Duck Donuts in Latham is keeping the party going with a visit to NEWS10 to talk about their summer offerings.

Duck Donuts will be available at the Colonie Farmers Market at Crossings Park this season. Additionally, their Latham shop features cool treats for hot summer days like cold brew and ice cream.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno interviewed Duck Donuts Manager, “Donut Dave,” about the latest at the build-your-own treat shop. You can watch the full interview in the player above.