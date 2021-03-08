Duchess Meghan Markle opens up about her mental health

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, Prince Harry has spoken about his “awakening” to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the U.K. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– During an interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle revealed she had thoughts of suicide after marrying into the royal family.

“That was a very clear, and real, and frightening, constant thought,” said Markle in an CBS exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She’s not the only person to struggle with mental health. Suicide is one of leading causes of death in the United States.

While it’s unclear as to how the pandemic has influenced rates, Sandra Goldmeer said one thing is for certain.



“What we do know is that people have been talking more about mental heath, people have been looking for support during mental health crisis, so it’s really good that people like Meghan Markle are talking about it.”

Speaking out helps to end the sigma.



“If we are challenged mentally or are in crisis, people still have a feeling that they have to tough it out, and do it themselves. And we need to create a culture where people are comfortable and where asking for help is a sign of strength not a sign of weakness,” explained Goldmeer.



If you’re concerned about a loved one, these could be some warning signs:

taking about wanting to die

Feeling overwhelmed and as if they are a burden

Sleeping too much or too little

Isolating themselves

Giving away belongings

Goldmeer said it’s best to voice your concerns to them directly. “Asking someone about suicide opens up the discussion, and can be a preventative factor all in itself.”

For help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.