Duanesburg Foosball player hits pro level at age 12

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After competing in the 2021 Florida State Championship in February, Sam Dijohn became the youngest player in foosball history to earn the “pro” ranking at the age of 12. Earlier this month, he turned 13 and he already has his eyes set on what’s next.

“Humbling because no one has ever done it only like a few people have ever done it being able to be a part of that is just a good feeling,” said Dijohn.

Foosball is a passion he picked up from his father, an ‘Expert’ level foosball player. His mom recalls Sam as early as 3 years old pulling up a chair next to his dad to watch him play. She says he could play before he could walk.

‘Pro’ is the second-highest ranking in foosball behind ‘Pro-Master,’ a title he wants to reach by the age of 18.

In this digital exclusive video, Sam spills his training secrets, including how much he practices:

His father started 518 Foosball, a professional Foosball Club in Albany to unite players around the Capital Region.