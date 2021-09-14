Duanesburg Central School Dist. holding public meeting to discuss new bus loop proposal

DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A public information meeting will be held Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 by the Duanesburg Central School District for public input on the proposed construction of a bus loop at the Elementary School. The meeting will be held in the High School’s Joe Bena Hall, located at 133 School Drive, Delanson.

The new bus loop would reportedly move the student drop-off and pick-up area from the shared driveway and parking lot near the school’s front door, where personal vehicles, pedestrians and school buses are said to be close together. The new loop would include a roadway connecting Route 7 with the school property.

“Removing buses from the front parking lot will increase safety and efficiency at pick-up and drop-off at the Elementary School,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. James Niedermeier said. “If approved, this project will also give us additional parking for events and a much nicer ‘front door’ for attendees to events. That we can do it without tax impact speaks to the district’s fiscal responsibility.”

Project details will reportedly be presented by the district as well as architects who will provide the public with an opportunity to ask questions. However, only in-person attendees will be able to ask questions even with the event being streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.

Officials say the $1.4 million project will have no financial impact on taxpayers, and is up for a public vote from 1 to 9 p.m., Sept. 23, in the Elementary School lobby.

The district says face coverings are required, and COVID safety protocols will be in place.