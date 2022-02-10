WESTERLO, N.Y.(NEWS10)-The sister of a woman who was killed in a drunk driving crash is making a public plea to help locate the man responsible after he missed his sentencing date.

Andrew Gibson was allowed to remain free while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide in November. Police say that Gibson was driving intoxicated on May 16, 2021 along Route 401 in Westerlo when he sideswiped a motorcycle and then struck another vehicle. Lisa Sperry of Westerlo died as a a result of the crash. Four others were injured, including her two sons.

Laura Ingleston, Lisa Sperry’s sister says Lisa was a devoted wife and mother to her four boys. She said it is not fair that her sister is dead and Gibson is nowhere to be found. “I think that he shouldn’t be out there,” Laura said.

The fact that Gibson was not in jail prior to sentencing does not appear to be an issue related to bail reform in New York. Gibson was able to post a 160-thousand-dollar bond and make bail after his arrest.

On February 1 Lisa’s loved ones all gathered at Albany County Courthouse expecting Andrew Gibson’s sentencing for between 8 and a third to 25 years behind bars, but Gibson was a no-show. The judge issued a bench warrant.

The judge had previously placed Andrew Gibson under the supervision of the Albany County Department of Probation until his sentencing date. County spokesperson Mary Rozak tells News10 that Gibson had been cooperating with the department of probation and even appeared in person in January and that he never gave any indication that he would miss his sentencing.

Laura and her husband Richard Sweet are asking for the public’s help in location Gibson. “You know it’s not fair. I know it’s our justice system now. But he really needs to pay for what he did,” said Richard.

Gibson is described as a white man, standing 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighing 235 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts can contact the New York State Police at (518) 783-3283.